Myanmar Commemorated 76Th Anniversary Of Independence

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, Jan 5 (NNN-MNA) – Myanmar celebrated the 76th Anniversary of Independence Day with various events held nationwide, highlighted by a military band parade in its capital, Nay Pyi Taw, yesterday.

In his Independence Day message, Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, underscored that, the SAC's primary objective is to hold a free and fair multiparty democratic general election, with ongoing preparations for the electoral process.

During the ceremony yesterday morning, the armed forces' guards of honour marched in a parade, showcasing the nation's commitment to its sovereign principles.

The day's festivities include a range of activities, including nationwide sports competitions. Additionally, over 9,000 prisoners were pardoned yesterday, to mark the 76th Independence Day of the country.

Myanmar regained independence and sovereignty from the British colonialists on Jan 4, 1948.– NNN-MNA