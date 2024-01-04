US Accuses Russia Of Firing N. Korean-Made Ballistic Missiles Into Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Russia has in recent days fired ballistic missiles into Ukraine that were provided by North Korea, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Thursday.

The United States determined North Korea had recently provided Russia with a ballistic missile launcher and several ballistic missiles, Kirby told reporters, noting that Russia used at least one of those missiles in a December 30, 2023, strike against Ukraine and multiple others on Tuesday, January 2.

"We expect Russia and North Korea to learn from these launches, and we anticipate that Russia will use additional North Korean missiles to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and to kill innocent Ukrainian civilians," he said.

The US determined the December 30 missile appeared to have landed in an open field in Ukraine, Kirby said, adding that officials are still assessing the impacts of the January 2 launch.

"This is a significant and concerning escalation in the DPRK's support for Russia," Kirby pointed out.

In return for providing Russia with ballistic missiles, the US believes North Korea is seeking fighter aircraft, surface to air missiles and other advanced technology to upgrade its own military capabilities, he went on.

The White House has for months been warning about a burgeoning partnership between North Korea and Russia as Moscow carries out its war against Ukraine.

North Korea in October delivered more than 1,000 containers of munitions and other equipment to Russia.

"Due in part to our sanctions and export controls, Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage, and they've been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment.

"As we've been warning publicly, one of those states is North Korea," he added.

The escalation by Moscow comes as the White House has acknowledged it has run out of approved funding to provide military aid to Ukraine to defend itself against invading Russian forces.

The Biden administration announced a final round of USD 250 million in funding in late December to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities and provide other equipment.

But White House officials have stressed the US will be unable to approve additional aid without congressional action. (end)

asj









MENAFN04012024000071011013ID1107686670