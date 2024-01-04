Iraqi Faction Leader Killed In US Airstrike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Pentagon press secretary Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder said the US forces launched an airstrike in Iraq where leader of the Popular Mobilization Units and his aide were killed.

On January 4, at approximately 12 pm Irek. Time, the US forces took necessary and proportionate action against Abu-Taqwa, Ryder told reporters on Thursday.

Abu-Taqwa, is actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel. The strike also killed another hon member, he noted.

It is important to note that the strike was taken in self-defense that no civilians were harmed and that no infrastructure or facilities were struck, Ryder added. (end))

