Egypt, UAE Eye Closer Transport Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the UAE got into a partnership to develop the Egyptian ports so as to boost yacht and cruises tourism, said Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir Thursday.

This came in a news conference held by Al-Wazeer following signing a contract by Egypt's Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) to develop and operate tourist ships, and passengers terminals at the ports of Hurghada and Safaga as well as Sharm El-Sheikh on the Red Sea,

The minister indicated that a conference was held with investors to boost yacht tourism and cruises tourism in Egypt, and back the ways to establish local seagoing places.

The contract is concerned with the tourism of transit ships (cruise) and gives the AD Ports the right to building, development, operating, maintenance and management, and then to re-deliver the passenger terminals and cruise ships at the ports of Hurghada, Safaga, and Sharm El-Sheikh, he noted.

The deal will contribute to facilitating a cruise line between Zayed Port, and the ports of Safaga, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, he stated.

Al-Wazir considered enhancing transit trade is a top priority to take advantage of the distinctive locations of Egyptian ports, with the aim of transforming Egypt into a hub for global trade and logistics and maximizing transit trade.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer AD Ports Ahmad Al-Mutawa said the contract is an extension of cooperation with the RSPA in several projects, mainly transport. (end)

