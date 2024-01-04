Blinken Embarks On Med-Mideast Trip To Deescalate Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is travelling to Turkiye, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt from January 4-11 with emphasis being placed on de-escalation of the conflict in Gaza Strip.

Throughout his trip, the Secretary will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, State Dept. spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press release on Thursday.

The Secretary will also underscore the importance of "our shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and the resumption of essential services; and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza." "He will also discuss urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions, including deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon," Miller noted.

The Secretary will reaffirm the US commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for peace in the Middle East, which includes comprehensive, tangible steps toward the realization of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security, he added.