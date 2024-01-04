MWL Denounces Twin Blasts In Iran's Kerman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League strongly condemned the double bombing that killed dozens of people in Kerman city, south Iran, yesterday.
The League reaffirmed, in a statement on Thursday, firm rejection and strong denunciation of all forms of violence and terrorism.
The MWL expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and the Iranian people, wishing the wounded a quick recovery.
The death toll rose to 84 from the twin blasts in addition to 284 injuries, according to local media reports. (end)
