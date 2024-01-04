Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait categorically rejects the calls of Israeli occupation officials for forced evacuation of Gaza residents.
RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces commit 13 massacres over the past 24 hours in Gaza Strip, killing 125 people and wounding 318 others.
WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State travels to Turkiye, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt from January 4-11.
WASHINGTON -- US forces launch an airstrike in Iraq, killing local faction leader and his aide.
WASHINGTON -- US President Joe President Biden signed CHIPS and Science Act to "restore America's leadership in semiconductor manufacturing."
