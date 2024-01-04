Nvidia Chips For China Dumbed-Down But Lean And Mean

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Nvidia, the world's largest graphic chips supplier, reportedly will mass produce three reduced artificial intelligence (AI) chips for China's customers in the second quarter of this year.

The California-based company originally planned to unveil three AI chips – H20, L20 and L2 – for the Chinese markets last November but the launch was delayed to 2024 as the company wanted to check whether the chips comply with the US export controls.

The three chips are in full compliance with US export policies, and will be manufactured by Taiwan's Wistron Corp in the second quarter, according to an article published by Wccftech, a Canadian technology news website.

The first batch of the H20 chips will probably be delivered to customers around mid- or late-second quarter of 2024, said the report.

“In terms of parameters, H20's performance density and computational power comply with the US exports policies,” a Chinese writer with the Shenzhen Xinbang Information Technology Co Ltd says in an article published on Tuesday.

He says H20 has a speed of 296 trillion floating point operations per second (teraflops or tflops) in FP8 Tensor Core operations, compared with H100's 1,979 tflops and H200's 3,958 tflops. He says, H200, the world's most powerful AI chip, is 13 times faster than the H20.