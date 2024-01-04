Venture Capital Downturn In The U.S. And Global Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the United States witnessed a significant drop in venture capital activities, marking the lowest level of investment since 2019.



This downturn reflects the challenging conditions startups faced throughout the year.



During this period, investors showed a keen interest in artificial intelligence startups, but the larger industry faced hardships.



Research firm PitchBook reported that venture capitalists invested about $170.6 billion in the US, spanning roughly 15,000 transactions.



This figure represents a 30% decline from the previous year's investments. Globally, the venture capital industry also saw a downturn.



Investors around the world directed billions of dollars into startups, a 35% decrease from the prior year and the lowest since 2017.



The venture capital sector is pivotal in fostering global business growth, nurturing companies such as Amazon Inc., Google, and OpenAI.



The dynamics of raising and investing these funds greatly influence overall innovation and economic expansion.







Post the 2021 pandemic boom, venture capit l spending sharply declined.



Kyle Stanford, an analyst at PitchBook, indicated that the industry is seeking a new balance, still adjusting from the highs of recent years.



Despite venture capital typically targeting high-growth companies, there are currently around 54,000 venture-backed firms in the US, a number considered excessive by Stanford.



Fundraising for venture capitalists was also reduced in 2023.



In the US, capital raised by venture investors fell by almost two-thirds compared to 2022, and globally, it almost halved.



US venture funds raised $66.9 billion, while globally, the figure reached $160.9 billion.

Latin America's venture capital sector showed resilience

The reduction in the fourth quarter was less pronounced than the annual trend, hinting at problems that emerged at the end of 2022.



US venture capital transactions in the fourth quarter totaled $37.5 billion, slightly less than the $39.8 billion from the previous year.



These transactions amounted to $76.6 billion in the quarter, down from $94 billion the year before.



However, Latin America's venture capital sector showed resilience.



Despite a drop in transaction value to $4 billion, more than half compared to the previous year, venture capital funding in the region surged by over 40%, reaching $2 billion.



Bicycle Capital, founded by ex-SoftBank executives Marcelo Claure and Shu Nyatta, announced a $500 million fund for Latin America.



This trend highlights a shift in investment focus and emerging markets' resilience amidst global economic changes.

