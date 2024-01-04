President Bukele’S Vision For Central American Unity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, has recently championed the idea of uniting Central American countries.



He believes this union could lead to better investment opportunities and other advantages, especially given the region's small nations with relatively weak economies.



During a live two-hour program, Bukele answered questions from individuals across Central America .



He denied affiliations with either the political right or left and criticized global powers for preferring to keep the region divided.



A participant, Marcelo Larach from Honduras, questioned Bukele about the benefits of Central American unity.



Bukele reflected on the 19th century when the region was one country, hindered by opposition from landowners.







He strongly believes in the potential of a unified Central America.



He cited the region's significant population and control over a notable portion of the world's biodiversity resources.



He also highlighted the strategic geographic position with access to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.



However, Bukele acknowledged the challenges in achieving this unity.



These include garnering the will of the people and political leaders and changing a system designed to keep Latin American countries divided.



He mentioned that attempts to alter these systems often lead to accusations of undermining democratic institutions, as they challenge the status quo.

Not conforming to traditional left or right divisions

On his political stance, Bukele stated he does not conform to traditional left or right divisions.



He views this dichotomy as outdated and noted that his government's policies reflect a blend of both ideologies.



Addressing concerns about perpetual power, Bukele clarified that he is only seeking a second term, as per El Salvador's constitution, which prohibits a third.



He emphasized that no current plans or mechanisms exist to amend this rule.



In conclusion, Bukele reaffirmed his commitment to working with regional governments like Guatemala and Argentina, emphasizing his dedication to regional cooperation and progress.

