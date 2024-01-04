Wyo Sports Ranch Names Mike Gaffaney as General Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experienced Industry Veteran to Lead New Indoor Sports Complex

CASPER, Wyo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nationwide talent search,

Wyo Sports Ranch

(WSR) and

Sports Facilities Companies

are thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Gaffaney as General Manager. Gaffaney, an industry veteran with over three decades of experience in the sports, athletic, and fitness industry, will be at the helm of operations when the facility opens in 2025.

"I am honored to be selected to lead the Wyo Sports Ranch team. The project has already created an enormous amount of excitement and participation, and I look forward to contributing to what I believe will be a game-changing facility for Casper and the wider Wyoming community," said Gaffaney. "The Casper area is challenged with not having enough basketball and volleyball courts to meet the demand. We will be providing our community access to a quality sports training facility that is unmatched. Having a new and special place to play, meet, and support should inspire us all, and the fact that this place is focused on our youth makes it even more rewarding."

In addition to 30 years of industry experience, Gaffaney hopes to bring a level of expertise and leadership to move Wyo Sports Ranch forward and develop a team that will ensure a sustainable future. "My vision for the WSR is simple: to make a positive impact on the quality of life for youth through sport," says Gaffaney. "The power of sports is real; sports change lives, and the WSR is the starting line."

Wyo Sports Ranch is Casper's newest state-of-the-art indoor sports facility, a 131,000-square-foot complex designed to host youth and amateur events for the community and for national opportunities. The facility, located on the grounds adjacent to the Ford Wyoming Center, will feature 10 basketball courts, 20 volleyball courts, a seasonal indoor multi-use turf space, community rooms, and a sports performance center. Wyo Sports Ranch will serve as a hub for youth sports and encourage athletes of all ages to come together to participate in various sports activities throughout the year. It aims to meet a local need for court space and penetrate the local economy by booking and expanding tournament and event opportunities.

Mike Gaffaney brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. A graduate of UCLA with a degree in Economics and a Master's in Athletic Administration from Seattle Pacific University, Gaffaney has held executive GM positions in private athletic clubs and served as a Director of a Sports Commission. His coaching career spans three decades, including six years coaching women's collegiate volleyball and over 20 years coaching high school and club girls' volleyball.

"I've seen firsthand the benefits that sports and event tourism can have on a community," shares Gaffaney. "It creates and drives excitement to an area that impacts and inspires those who participate, motivates growth within a community, and encourages better outcomes. It's exciting to know a large sporting event or unique conference, even if only for a weekend, is coming to your area."

Citing the Sports Events & Tourism Association's (Sports ETA)

State of the Industry Report for 2021 , Gaffaney quotes that the US sports tourism sector generated $39 billion in direct spending in 2021, including spending by sports travelers and tournament operators. This spending generated a total economic impact of $91 billion, which supported 635,000 total jobs and generated $12.9 billion in total tax revenues nationwide. "Our long-term hope is to establish the WSR as the premier training and sports facility in the region, helping to bring youth sports out west. Our goal is to not only be a popular destination city that attracts regional and national tournaments but also business groups, conferences, corporate events, parties, and even creating sporting events ourselves."

Gaffaney will be relocating to Casper from Portland, Oregon, where he served as GM at large tennis and athletic club facilities and coached high school and girls' club volleyball, earning Oregon State 6A Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2016, as well as coach of the year in the highly competitive 6A Metro League. "I was quickly and pleasantly surprised with Casper's unique beauty and sense of community. On my visit Halloween weekend, I witnessed streets bustling with families walking downtown between the various businesses that were handing out candy. My girls would have loved to experience this! I was also able to check off the truly amazing experience of fly fishing on the North Platte River from my bucket list," shares Gaffaney. "The passion of those involved in this project was certainly evident during our conversations. As one board member put it, 'This endeavor is from the heart.'"

For more information about the Wyo Sports Ranch, please visit our

website .

About Wyo Sports Ranch

Wyo Sports Ranch is a multi-sport training, recreation, events, and entertainment destination in Casper, Wyoming, that offers the perfect blend of world-class sports facilities, breathtaking scenery, and Western hospitality. Slated to open in 2025, construction has begun for the 131,000-square-foot complex, which will feature 10 basketball courts, 20 volleyball courts, an indoor multi-use turf space, community rooms, and a sports performance center. While serving as a hub for youth sports, it will encourage athletes of all ages to come together to participate in various sports activities throughout the year. Wyo Sports Ranch is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest

and fastest-growing network of sports facilities, and is operated by the industry leader in outsourced operations, The Sports Facilities Companies.

