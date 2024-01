Global Direct Dyes Market To Reach $414.7 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Dyes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Direct Dyes estimated at US$269.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$414.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaging & Board, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$161.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Writing & Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $73.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Direct Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$88.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Archroma Management LLC.

Atul Ltd.

Colorant Limited

Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Huntsman Corporation

JAY Chemical Industries Limited

Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Zhijiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jihua Group

Kiri Industries Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Anoky Group Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $269.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $414.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

