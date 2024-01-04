Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Projected To Surge To $1.3 Trillion By 2030, Small Molecules & Large Molecules Drive Accelerated Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Injectable Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2030

The global market for Sterile Injectable Drugs estimated at US$596.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Small Molecule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$522.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Large Molecule segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Sterile Injectable Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

AstraZeneca PLC

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer, Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $596.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

