Hair Wigs And Extension Market To Grow By USD 5.90 Billion From 2022 To 2027, APAC Accounts For 45% Of Market Growth- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the

offline

segment

will be significant during the forecast period. This distribution channel contains specialty stores like

hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and others. In addition, salons and spas are rapidly gaining popularity and demand among consumers with hectic work schedules.

Hence, such factors are expected to continue during the forecast period and drive the offline segment.

The adoption rate of hair wigs and extensions is anticipated to rise in APAC owing

to the emergence of international players and evolving concepts of product differentiation during the forecast period.



Geographical Market Analysis





The main contributors to the market in APAC are countries such as China, India, and Japan. In particular, for the US and Europe countries such as France, the UK or Germany, China, and India are major exporters of human hair. Furthermore, several market players such as Aderans, Shandong Elite, and Evergreen Products Group have established production facilities in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, owing to cheap labor costs and high proximity to the sourcing of human hair.

Company Insights

The hair wigs and extension market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Artnature Inc., Cha Cha Hair Products Ltd., Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH, Hairlocs, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., SalonLabs Exports India Pvt Ltd., Shake N Go Inc., Shandong Elite Hair Products Co. Ltd., and Aderans Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The

Hair Products Market size is estimated to grow

at a

CAGR of 4.12%

between 2022 and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 19,431.34 million.



The

hair styling products market

in Europe is expected to rise to USD

1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026,

and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%.