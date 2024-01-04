Membrane Chromatography Market Projected To Surpass $1 Billion By 2030, With Notable Expansion In China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Chromatography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Membrane Chromatography estimated at US$373.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ion Exchange, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$492.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Affinity segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR

The Membrane Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 10.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3M

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Danaher

General Electric

GL Sciences Inc.

GVS Group

Membrane Solutions

Merck KGaA

Purilogics LLC

Restek Corporation

Sartorius AG

STARLABS Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $373.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



