SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN ) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using thislink . Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using thislink . A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, , until April 30, 2024.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of January 4, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 100 assets, 56 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,912

guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, , and follow on X, formerly Twitter, at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook/SummitHotelProperties.

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.