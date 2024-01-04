SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN ) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the market closes.
The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of January 4, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 100 assets, 56 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,912
guestrooms located in 24 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, , and follow on X, formerly Twitter, at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook/SummitHotelProperties.
