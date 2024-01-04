(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes (Chemistry, Immunoassays, Hematology, Microbiology, Histology, Point of Care), 2023-2028" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.
The market analysis in the report saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.
Scope
Data statistics appearing in this report correlate to IVD procedures based on commercially sold and distributed tests. Procedures that employ laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and tests implemented for research purposes only are excluded from the analysis.
Global volumes of various IVD procedures are presented in millions and reflect the evaluation of a single analyte, marker, or other variable of interest. It should be noted that some IVD tests involve more than one procedure as they provide for the analysis of multiple analytes.
Global sales of IVD products are expressed in current United States dollars and reflect sales for the year 2023 and forecasts for the 2028 period. A table that measures the total amount of IVD product sales against the total volume of IVD procedures is presented for each major testing category.
The IVD procedures report presents projections covering the 2023 to 2028 period for:
The global number of IVD procedures by type (self and professional point-of-care, clinical chemistry, immunoassay, molecular, hematology, coagulation, microbiology, blood banking, and histology/cytology) The total number of IVD tests by region and selected countries The average and total worldwide cost of various IVD tests
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Introduction IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast Scope & Methodology
Chapter Two: Introduction
Overview Industry Trends COVID-19 Demographic Trends Global Population and Aging Workforce Reduction Increase in Chronic Diseases Personalized Medicine New Infectious Disease Threats Tickborne Diseases (TBDs) Zika Chagas Dengue Ebola Chikungunya Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) Marburg SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Monkeypox Emerging and Emerged Markets
Chapter Three: IVD Testing Segments
IVD Testing Trends Segment Growth Projections POC Testing Clinical Chemistry Immunoassays Mass Spectrometry (Immuno) Molecular Assays Hematology Coagulation Conventional Microbiology Blood Grouping/Typing Histology/Cytology
Chapter Four: Global IVD Markets
North America United States Canada Mexico, Central & South America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia/Pacific China Japan Other Countries & Territories Middle East Africa
Chapter Five: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures
Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type POC Self Tests Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Coagulation Testing Fecal Occult Blood Testing Drugs of Abuse Testing Pylori Testing HIV Testing Infectious Disease Cholesterol Testing POC Urinalysis Testing Other POC Self-Testing POC Self-Testing Product Sales Pricing Trends POC Professional Testing POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures POC Professional Critical Care Testing POC Fertility Testing POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing POC Professional Coagulation Testing POC Professional HbA1C Testing POC Professional Hematology Testing POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing POC Professional Urinalysis Testing Other POC Professional Testing POC IVD Product Sales Pricing Trends
Chapter Six: Clinical Chemistry Procedures
Types of Tests General Chemistry Enzymes Glucose Lipids Proteins Other Compounds Blood Gases & Electrolytes Urinalysis Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products Pricing Trends
Chapter Seven: Immunoassay Procedures
Technologies Labeling Techniques Enzyme Immunoassays Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs) Radioimmunoassays (RIAs) Testing Procedures & Product Sales Cardiac Markers Tumor Markers Autoimmune Conditions Allergy Conditions Thyroid Conditions Proteins Alzheimer's Disease Anemia Fertility Testing Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Vitamin D Diabetes/HbA1c Drugs of Abuse Infectious Diseases Instruments Pricing Trends
Chapter Eight: Molecular Testing Procedures
Types of Test Testing Technologies Infectious Diseases Blood Screening Cancer Transplant Matching Thrombophilia SNPs Inherited Diseases Other Molecular Tests Prenatal Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products Pricing Trends
Chapter Nine: Laboratory-Based Hematology Procedures
Types of Tests Global Sales of Hematology Products Pricing Trends
Chapter Ten: Coagulation Testing Procedures
Types of Tests Global Sales of Coagulation Products Pricing Trends
Chapter Eleven: Microbiology Procedures
Types of Tests ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents Manual Panels & Reagents Blood Culture Chromogenic Media Rapid Microbiological Tests Mass Spectrometry Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products ID/AST Panels & Reagents Blood Culture Chromogenic Media Rapid Microbiological Tests Mass Spectrometry Pricing Trends
Chapter Twelve: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures
Types of Tests Blood Grouping/Typing Product Sales Pricing Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures
Types of Tests Pap Tests In Situ Hybridization Tests Immunohistochemistry Tests Traditional Non-Pap Stains Circulating Tumor Cells Flow Cytometry Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales Pricing Trends
Chapter Fourteen: Company Profiles
Abbott Diagnostics Agilent Technologies Beckman Coulter Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) bioMerieux Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bruker Corporation Cepheid/Danaher Danaher Corporation Dexcom DiaSorin Exact Sciences Hologic, Inc. Illumina Mindray - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Natera QIAGEN QuidelOrtho Corporation Radiometer A/S/Danaher Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthineers (Siemens) Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Ventana Medical Systems Inc./Roche Tissue Diagnostics Werfen
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN04012024003732001241ID1107686564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.