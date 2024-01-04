Case Management Software Market To Hit USD 19.64 Billion By 2030, Driven By Advanced Functionality And On-Cloud Deployment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Case Management Software Market by Function (Fraud Detection & Anti-Money Laundering, Incident Management, Investigation Management), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), Enterprise Size, Industry - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the global Case Management Software Market offers a detailed study of market segments, including critical functions such as Fraud Detection, Incident Management, and Legal Workflow Management. This in-depth research is pivotal for understanding the emerging trends expected to influence market trajectories from 2023 through 2030.



Market Growth Accelerated by Legal Workflow Management and On-Cloud Solutions



With Legal Workflow Management encompassing over 22% of the market share in 2022, it has emerged as the largest sector within the Case Management Software Market. Deployment-wise, On-Cloud solutions have dominated the landscape, boasting a significant 78.36% share in the same year, marking a substantial shift from traditional on-premises applications. The convenience and scalability of cloud solutions are playing a decisive role in market dynamics.

Rise in Demand Spanning from Small Enterprises to Travel & Hospitality



The demand across enterprise sizes is also diversifying. While large enterprises are expected to maintain significant market share, Small & Medium Enterprises are tapping into Case Management Software's potential for streamlined operations. Industry-wise, a notable uptick in adoption is predicted for the Travel & Hospitality sector, highlighting the versatility of Case Management Software solutions across various fields.

Geographic Expansion and Opportunity Reflection



Regionally, the Americas have led the market, with a commanding 40.62% share. Considerable growth is also anticipated in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa regions, reflecting a global expansion of Case Management Software applications. This report outlines the importance of understanding the regional nuances that drive the adoption of case management solutions.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Case Management Software Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900