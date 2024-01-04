Sign Language Classes Offered To The Community In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center logo

Amy Turner, Executive Director - Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

ASL Classes Beginning in January 2024 Available in 3 Locations and by ZOOM Technology

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is pleased to announce the upcoming class dates for its popular American Sign Language (ASL) Level 1 classes, starting on Monday, January 8, 2024. Classes will be held weekly at three convenient locations: Mondays and Thursdays at our Fort Myers center, located at 1860 Boy Scout Drive B208, Fort Myers, FL 33907, Tuesdays in Bonita Springs/Naples, and Tuesdays in Cape Coral. Classes are also available by ZOOM technology. Students will have the flexibility to choose between daytime and evening sessions to accommodate their schedules.Enrollment in the ASL Level 1 classes is $75 for a five-week course. Deaf and hard of hearing individuals can take advantage of these valuable classes at no cost. Discounts are extended to immediate family members of deaf or hard of hearing individuals. Register for classes at .Originally developed to aid those with hearing loss in maintaining connections with family and friends, this program has broadened its scope to include anyone interested in improving their communication skills with individuals facing hearing challenges. Upon successful completion of each course, students will receive a certificate of accomplishment, recognizing their dedication and achievement.DHHC also offers an ASL Family Class, provided at no cost to families with deaf or hard of hearing children. These family-oriented sessions take place every other Tuesday in Fort Myers from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM and every other Thursday in Lehigh Acres from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. Siblings and other family members are strongly encouraged to participate, creating a supportive environment for parents and family members to learn basic ASL and immerse themselves in Deaf Culture together.Amy Turner, Executive Director of DHHC, highlighted the numerous advantages of learning American Sign Language in the coming year: "There are so many positive reasons to sign up for a sign language course in 2024. Not only will it enhance your ability to communicate effectively with deaf or hard of hearing individuals, but it will also boost cognitive activity, immerse you in a rich and diverse culture, open doors to new friendships, and offer practical applications in your daily life. It's a wonderful opportunity to broaden your horizons and connect with a vibrant community!"About Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing CenterThe mission of the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is to empower Deaf and hard of hearing citizens of Southwest Florida and their families through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Established in 1983, DHHC has provided a range of vital services to deaf and hard of hearing individuals and their families in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties. Our offerings include interpreting services, free telephone equipment loans, a deaf mentor program, American Sign Language classes, information and referral services, employment assistance, family education, advocacy, community outreach, and adaptive equipment sales.DHHC proudly operates as a 501(c)3 United Way partner agency, with support from Lee County Board of Commissioners, City of Cape Coral, United Way, The Community Foundation, Lee County Bar Association Foundation, Rotary Club of Fort Myers, Rotary Club of Cape Coral, and other private donors.For more information, please visit , contact Amy Turner at ..., or (239) 461-0334 (voice phone) or (239) 247-5821 (video phone).

Amy Turner

Sally J. Pimentel Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center

+1 239-461-0334

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube