Bicyclette Cookshop To Host Exclusive Chopped Finale Watch Party

- Bicyclette Cookshop Executive Chef Kayla PfeifferUSA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bicyclette Cookshop to Host Exclusive "Chopped" Finale Watch PartyLocal Naples Executive Chef, Kayla Pfieffer. featured on the Food Network's season finale of"Chopped"The staff at Bicyclette Cookshop are inviting guests to an exhilarating evening as they host a community watch party for the highly anticipated finale of the Food Network's "Chopped." This special event, taking place on January 9, 2023, at 8 p.m ET at 819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd in Naples, Florida, will shine a spotlight on Naple's very own Executive Chef, Kayla Pfeiffer, who has brilliantly made her way to the final round of this prestigious culinary competition.Guests will have the unique opportunity to watch live as Chef Pfeiffer competes for the chance to be crowned the Champion. To attend, guests must book through Bicyclette Cookshop's website or via RESY. Pfieffer and her team at Bicyclette Cookshop was named as one Southwest Florida's best new restaurants in 2023 by Gulfshore Life and was compared to the surrealist painter Rene Magritte for her ability to present familiar food in unfamiliar, creative ways by the Naples Daily News."I'm extremely proud to showcase the skills and creativity that have put our restaurant on the culinary map," said Bicyclette Cookshop Executive Chef Kayla Pfeiffer, known for her innovative approach and multidisciplinary, multicultural riffing.Pfeiffer and her three chef competitors had 15 minutes to figure out what to do with these diverse ingredients and prepare them in a way that would appeal to the show's three-member judging panel which included Iron Chef and mŏkbar chef Esther Choi.About Bicyclette Cooktop:Bicyclette Cookshop, spearheaded by the talented and renowned Chef Kayla Pfeiffer, is a vibrant addition to Naples' restaurant scene, offering a fusion of traditional and unconventional New American cuisine. Chef Pfeiffer, a Culinary Institute of America alumna with experience under Michelin-starred chefs, brings her unique culinary flair and passion to Bicyclette, creating an unforgettable dining experience that blends great food with a lively atmosphere. Her journey from Connecticut to Naples has culminated in this culinary gem, where every dish and detail reflects her distinctive style and commitment to excellence.

