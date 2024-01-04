Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Global Market Report - A $2.15 Billion Market By 2027, Registering A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 5.6%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Global Market Report 2023" has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global aircraft fire protection systems market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2022 to $1.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% and is forecast to reach $2.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft fire protection systems market. Major companies operating in the aircraft fire protection systems market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

An increase in the number of new aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market. For instance, in February 2023, according to reports shared by the White House, a US-based government official residence, the US will purchase 200 brand-new airplanes from Air India by 2023. Furthermore, in March 2023, according to reports published by Oliver Wyman, a US-based business management firm, in 2020, world aircraft was 27,400, and they were expanded to reach 33 percent to over 36,000 aircraft by 2033. Therefore, the increase in the number of new aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market.

The aircraft fire protection systems market consists of sales of fire detection systems, portable fire extinguishers, emergency power systems, smoke detection systems, and heat detection systems. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Type : Fire Detection Systems; Alarm And Warning Systems; Fire Suppression Systems

By Aircraft Type : Civil Aircraft; Military Aircraft; Fighter Jets; General Aviation Aircraft; Commercial Passenger; Cargo Aircraft; Military Helicopters By Application : Cabins And Lavatories; Cockpits; Cargo Compartments; Engine And APUs (Auxiliary Power Units)

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles



Meggitt PLC

Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers

UTC Aerospace Systems

Gielle Industries

Siemens AG

Fire System Services

Omnigas Systems Inc.

Janus Fire Systems

Vulcan Fire Systems Inc.

The Chemours Company

Ventura Aerospace Inc.

Die Diehl Stiftung

H3R Aviation Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Fire Fighting Enterprises

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Southern ElectronicsPvt Ltd.

Halma Plc Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets