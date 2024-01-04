J. Alexander's® Celebrates Grand Opening In Naples J. Alexander's® Celebrates Grand Opening In Naples

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Book your reservation to be one of the first guests on Jan. 10

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J. Alexander's® Restaurant, the contemporary American restaurant that is known for its wood-fired cuisine and unparalleled service, is opening its newest location in Naples, FL. The newest J. Alexander's is located at 8860 Tamiami Trail North. On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the restaurant will be hosting a ceremonial ribbon cutting starting at 10:30 am with the Naples Chamber of Commerce. Guests will be welcome to dine at the new location immediately following the ceremony.“Naples is a thriving community with a vibrant food and restaurant scene. We are excited to bring our high-quality dining experience to the area,” said Josh Kern , CEO of SPB Hospitality.“Our team is committed to crafting great tasting cuisine that is paired with extraordinary service, which are signature to our brand.”J. Alexander's has more than 30 locations across the U.S with a menu that features a wide selection of American classics including prime rib of beef, steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches, entrée salads, and more. The restaurant serves a varied and rotating selection of features including the Avocado Bomb, an imaginative take on an appetizer that features fresh avocado and hand-cut Hawaiian Tuna, the Filet Mignon with Bearnaise, and of course, indulgent desserts including homemade Carrot Cake. The restaurant has a full-service bar that includes an impressive selection of wines both by the glass and bottle.The Naples J. Alexander's offers dine-in, online ordering, and delivery. The location also features a private dining room for special events. The restaurant will be open Monday – Saturday from 11am – 10pm and Sunday from 11am - 9pm.For more information about J. Alexander's, including menu and locations, visit jalexanders or follow them on Instagram @jalexandersrestaurant. To reserve a table at J. Alexander's, book online through Resy .About J. Alexander'sJ. Alexander's is a contemporary American restaurant that has gained a reputation for its exceptional wood-fired cuisine. With a collection of polished restaurants, J. Alexander's is committed to providing guests with the highest possible quality dining experience at any one of its 37 locations across the country.J. Alexander's menu features a wide selection of American classics crafted with care and attention to detail. From succulent prime rib of beef and perfectly cooked steaks to fresh seafood, sandwiches, and flavorful entrée salads, J. Alexander's culinary offerings cater to a variety of tastes. Also, a full-service bar boasts an outstanding selection of wines, available both by the glass and bottle, ensuring the perfect complement to your meal.Visit our website at jalexanders to explore the menu, discover the location nearest to you, and learn more about the J. Alexander's commitment to quality and exceptional dining experiences.

