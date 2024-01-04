ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Callon Petroleum Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA ). Stockholders will receive 1.0425 shares of APA common stock for each share of Callon Petroleum stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.5 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of Callon Petroleum Company and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at:

. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .



SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC