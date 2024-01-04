BGL Announces The Recapitalization Of American Pain Consortium By Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine, And American Discovery Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons

Lang

& Company

(BGL) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of American Pain Consortium

(APC) by Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine, and American Discovery Capital. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking

team served as the exclusive financial advisor to APC in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction builds upon BGL's market leadership position in advising physician practices and related ancillary services and represents its sixth transaction involving interventional pain management practices.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, APC is a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio. Providers at APC focus on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments that include interventional procedures such as nerve blocks and neuromodulation, complemented by restorative physical therapy and behavioral therapy services.

This transaction will enable APC to build upon its interventional pain management platform to expand its growth in an important and underserved sector of healthcare.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group

is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A

and related technical services, with a long track record of expertise in physician practice valuation and in successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice .

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .



