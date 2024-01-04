Kirby Mcinerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX ). The investigation concerns whether Ventyx and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 6, 2023, STAT published an article regarding Ventyx's decision to halt the development of an experimental drug for treating plaque psoriasis. Ventyx's decision was made in spite of the Company's reporting“proved safe and moderately effective in a mid-stage trial.” On this news, the price of Ventyx shares declined by $11.36 per share, or approximately 80.62%, from $14.09 per share to close at $2.73 on November 7, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ventyx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out this contact form , to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180



...