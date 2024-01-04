Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI) and Black Therapists Rock (BTR) Enter Into New Collaboration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute and Black Therapists Rock have come together to create a significant partnership

The Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute has announced a partnership with Black Therapists Rock, aiming to expand the awareness of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy within underserved communities and improve accessibility to this method.

Black Therapists Rock is committed to collective healing to liberate racial trauma, supporting healers by driving initiatives based on inclusivity, and working in collaboration with like-minded organizations and industry leaders to effect meaningful change.

The Aligned Values of the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute and Black Therapists Rock

This partnership was formed as a mutually beneficial connection, where BTR members, part of a community of over 30,000 healers, are invited to join the training programs provided by the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute for BTR members, aimed at educating mental health professionals and increasing knowledge of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy techniques and theories within clinical practice.

Founder of the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute, Dr Pat Ogden says SPI is 'committed to an ongoing, active process to decolonize our curriculum and integrate an anti-oppression and anti-racist perspective into our institute and work. Our partnership is an inspiring step in this pursuit, and we are grateful for the support from the BTR team as we embark on a long-term relationship.'

Among an extensive curriculum, SPI offers courses at Levels I to III in areas such as Trauma Therapy , Developmental and Relational Injury, and Advanced Integrative Training, along with a range of introductory and supplemental webinars and specialty applications to assist with Sensorimotor Psychotherapy approaches for Dissociation and Complex Trauma.

Admission requirements are assessed through an online application process, where psychotherapists and healers can provide evidence of their professional mental health licensure and authorization to practice in the relevant location.

Exploring Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Training for Black Therapists Rock Members

BTR provides support with personal development, training, and networking. It partners with organizations where it feels the courses and programs on offer are culturally relevant and can improve the well-being, professional skills, and resilience within its membership.

During an introductory presentation, speakers discussed the need to bring Sensorimotor Psychotherapy work to black and marginalized communities and how the opportunity to learn could empower healers to better manage their own trauma and inspire healing work for the clients they serve.

The training dates for the upcoming SPI program for BTR will begin in September 2024 as an exclusive training opportunity reserved for BTR members. The course will include 72 contact hours, split into six two-day live modules hosted by facilitators, with each day running for six hours.

Attendees will be provided with a further eight hours of online activities to complete independently and in their own time, alongside optional enrichment readings and activities to broaden each participant's knowledge of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy. Members can register their interest through the Black Therapists Rock website.

Deran Young, Founder and Executive Director of Black Therapists Rock said 'BTR welcomes our partnership with Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute! SP's somatic approach of moving beyond verbal methods of therapy and tapping into the wisdom of the body enhances the therapeutic toolkit available to therapists. This partnership makes SP training accessible to BTR members and we enthusiastically anticipate filling a BTR cohort starting in September 2024.'

SPI and BTR Membership Information

BTR offers an annual membership program, where healers can purchase either BIPOC Membership or Allied Membership, accessing a number of benefits such as discounted conferences and events, invitations to community networking, potential participation in affiliate programs or leadership roles, the opportunity to become a BTR speaker and access to the forthcoming Racial Trauma Academy.

The SPI offers Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute Professional Association (SPIPA) to alums after completing training at Level I or beyond. This international digital community enables alumni to continue their learning and stay connected to SPI from any location SPIPA resources including publications, course materials, video libraries, webinars, and presentations.

Additionally, the institute has Regional Chapters, which work to create local communities of graduates to share common learning goals and support the ongoing growth of SPI, its mission, and values.

Therapists who have achieved a qualification within Sensorimotor Psychotherapy are featured on the organization's interactive listing directory, which provides filters based on the level of training completed and geographical location. The directory currently features trained psychotherapists across North America, Europe, Africa, South America, Oceania, and Asia.

About Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI) is a professional educational organization that designs and provides the highest-level trainings and services to serve a global network of mental health practitioners*, and for the public at large. Seeking to enhance human relationships, our paradigm is substantiated by interpersonal neurobiology and impelled by mindfulness applied in interactive contexts.

*SPI is neither a regulatory nor licensing organization and therefore not sanctioned to certify, license, or otherwise bestow the legal authorization to practice as a mental health professional.



Sensorimotor Psychotherapy (SP) is a therapeutic modality for trauma and attachment issues. SP welcomes the body as an integral source of information which can guide resourcing and the accessing and processing of challenging, traumatic, and developmental experience. SP is a holistic approach that includes somatic, emotional, and cognitive processing and integration.









