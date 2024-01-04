Amped Fitness® Kickstarts 2024 With Announcement Of New Tallahassee, Florida Location.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amped Fitness®, the Florida-Founded and nationally recognized fitness center has once again expanded their Sunshine State empire with the recent announcement of corporate-owned location number twenty-two in Tallahassee, to be closely followed by location number twenty-three, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



This formerly owned fitness center sits at 1654 Governors Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301, and boasts an impressive 35,000 square feet. After undergoing an extensive renovation to align with its irreplicable design standards, members can expect an all-new set of amenities for this facility.



Members can take advantage of the standard 24/7 Amped Fitness® Gym Access & No Contracts, but also State-of-the-Art Cardio & Strength Equipment, Unlimited Daily Instructor-Led & Virtual Group Classes, Amped Exclusive Recovery Zone, Tanning, Saunas & HydroMassage Beds, Women's-Only Babe Cave®, Functional Freedom Zone, Childcare Monday-Sunday & more.



"We've been wanting to open up a location in the Tallahassee area for a while now, so we couldn't be more excited to finally set down some roots in Northern Florida,” said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®.“Get ready, we have doors opening in Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Casselberry, Pompano Beach, and West Palm Beach SOON!"



While the Amped Fitness® construction team is hard at work, potential members can opt in via the website to reserve their discounted Founder's rate pricing, $0 enrollment, free limited-edition merch, and more. Interested individuals will then be the first to know when memberships officially go live.



To stay up to date on everything Amped Fitness® Tallahassee, see @ampedfitnesstallahassee on Instagram + Facebook.



For more information about Amped Fitness® Franchising Opportunities, please visit ampedfitness/franchise-opportunity .

