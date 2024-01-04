Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA ) anticipates issuing its fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Thursday, January 25, 2024 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end earnings on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time).

To access the conference call, call the numbers listed below:

Live Conference Call (833) 470-1428

Access Code 290327



Replay of Conference Call (866) 813-9403

Access Code 301843

The conference call will be recorded and will be available following the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending February 1, 2024. Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to

Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank is a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank providing financial solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at .

