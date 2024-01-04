Telix Announces Planned Registered Public Offering And Listing In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX,“Telix” or the“Company”) today announces that it is considering an initial public offering (“IPO”) of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing its ordinary shares in the United States (“U.S.”) and listing on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). Telix's ordinary shares will remain listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.



The number of ADSs that may be offered, the number of underlying ordinary shares that may be issued, the price for such instruments and the timing of the offering have not yet been finalized. A registration statement relating to Telix's ADSs to be sold in the proposed offering is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), any securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective which is subject to a U.S. SEC review process, market conditions, investor demand and customary corporate approvals. No final decision has been made in respect of the offering or Nasdaq listing and there can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing, pricing and/or completion of such an offering or listing.

This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

