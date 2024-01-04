First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date Of 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA ) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
To pre-register for the call via webcast (recommended), please visit: . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with a calendar reminder attachment and webcast details.
To join by telephone on the day of the call, please dial:
United States: 1-833-470-1428
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code: 268898
The investor presentation, along with the link to the webcast, will be available on the company's website at
href="" rel="nofollow" firstcitizen
prior to the call start time. After the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the website via webcast.
About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.
