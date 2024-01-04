What Not To Miss At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From smart cities to AI-powered health, discover the tech that will shape our future

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES®, the world's most powerful tech event, returns to Las Vegas on January 9-12, bringing together 4000+ exhibitors, including global brands and startups, industry professionals, media and government leaders.

CES platform is ALL ON for 2024. No other event in the world connects the full ecosystem of the tech industry like CES," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. "This year at CES, we are excited to spotlight the critical role that technology is playing to improve every aspect of the human experience. CES 2024 will be the hub where business leaders meet, dream, and solve."

Prepare for the ALL ON Experience



CES 2024 App – Your one-stop shop to plan for and navigate CES. Search "CES 2024" in your app store. CES Tech Talk Podcast – Download or subscribe for the top trends at CES 2024.

Top Themes



Artificial Intelligence – AI will be front and center with applications that can improve health care, sustainability, productivity, accessibility and more.

Exhibitor examples: Garmin, Intel, Qualcomm, Walmart.

Human Security for All (HS4A) – CES will again partner with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and World Academy of Art and Science on the Human Security for All global campaign, showcasing how technology is solving some of the world's biggest challenges.

Exhibitor examples: Abbott, AARP, Bosch, Nasdaq, Siemens.

Mobility – 250+ exhibitors from automotive tech to self-driving and electric vehicles and personal mobility.

Exhibitor examples: BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen.

Sustainability – Companies will show how they are making a positive impact through innovations in accessibility, energy, food tech, resilience, smart cities, clean water and more. Exhibitor examples: Exeger, HD Hyundai, Honda, John Deere, Supernal.

Must-See Keynotes



Siemens CEO Roland Busch – Jan. 8, 6:30 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

L'Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus – Jan. 9, 8:30 AM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan – Jan. 9, 11 AM, ARIA

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon – Jan. 9, 2 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger – Jan. 9, 5 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

Elevance Health CEO Gail K. Boudreaux – Jan. 9, 5 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

HD Hyundai CEO Kisun Chung – Jan. 10, 9 AM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman – Jan. 10, 2 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon – Jan. 10, 2 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom Best Buy CEO Corie Barry – Jan. 10, 6 PM, LIT Dinner (invitation only)

Featured Speakers & Celebrities



Celebrity Guests – See a star-studded lineup of celebrity, athlete and personality appearances at CES 2024. Government Officials – Hear from U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY); FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Anna Gomez, FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter and more.

Top Conference Tracks & Content



Accessibility – Discover the technologies that help people of all ages and abilities.



CTA Foundation CES highlighted events



AARP AgeTech Summit – Jan. 10, 10 and 11 AM, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404



Driving Innovation Through Inclusive Design – Jan. 10, 10 AM, Venetian Expo, Hall G Startup Stage



The Evolution of Accessible Gaming – Jan. 10, 11 AM, LVCC West Level 2, W218 OTC Hearing Aids: An Update – Jan. 11, 3 PM, Venetian Level 4, Marcello 4404



C Space – features the marketing, entertainment and media industries exploring tech trends impacting content consumption, advertising and consumer behavior.



C Space Storytellers – features influencers and newsmakers sharing their stories, best practices and case studies with the brand and content community at CES.





Omnicom: Working Together Towards More Inclusive AI – Jan. 10, 9 AM, ARIA Level 2, Mariposa 4





Arsenal FC x LA Rams: Technology in Football – Jan. 10, 10 AM, ARIA Level 2, Mariposa 4



From Pilot to Product - Lessons from Coach, Dr. Martens & Gen Phoenix – Jan. 10, 3 PM, ARIA Level 2, Mariposa 4 C Space Studio Interviews – Executive interviews from top global brands including Deloitte, General Mills, iHeartMedia, Uber Ads, The Female Quotient and Tik Tok.



Digital Health Summit – Learn about the innovations that lower costs, improve health equity and empower consumers to take control of their health.



Digital Health at CES highlighted events



Can Policy Affect Health Innovation? – Jan. 9, 1 PM, LVCC North Level 2, N262



Exploring Innovations in Mental Health – Jan. 9, 4 PM, Venetian Expo, Hall G Startup Stage



Gen AI and the Future of Health Care – Jan. 10, 1 PM, LVCC North Level 2, N250



The Human Component – Exploring CTA and BBC Storyworks new video series – Jan. 10, 4 PM, LVCC, Grand Lobby, CTA Stage This Time, It's Different: Where Healthcare Transformation is Working – Jan. 11, 4:30 PM, LVCC North Level 2, N250



Great Minds – The Great Minds series will explore the new era of innovation ahead and highlight the great minds who are helping steer companies through a time of incredible societal change and pioneering a new future powered by technology.



Great Minds, Bold Visions: What's Next for AI? – Jan. 9, 10 AM, LVCC West Level 2, W232



The Intersection of Music and Technology – Jan. 10, 9 AM, LVCC West Level 2, W232



Ahead of the Game: Revolutionizing Athlete Safety with Emerging Health Tech – Jan. 10, 10 AM, LVCC West Level 2, W232 How to Think Like an Innovator and Change the World – with UN Secretary General's Envoy on Technology, Jan. 10, 1 PM, LVCC, West Level 2, W232



Innovation for All – The Innovation for All program will bring together thought leaders and allies for engagement opportunities, networking, and to share best practices in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry.



The Future of the Chief Diversity Officer: What's Next? – Jan. 9, 2 PM, LVCC, CTA Stage



Emerging Technologies Shaping the Tech Workforce – Jan. 10, 9 AM, Venetian, Hall G, Startup Stage Closing the Gender Equity Gap – Jan. 10, 1 PM, LVCC, Grand Lobby, CTA Stage



Innovation Policy Summit – CES gathers policymakers from across the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including privacy, trade, competition, artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles, and more.



Conversation with a Commissioner – Jan. 10, 10:20 AM, LVCC North Hall, N262



Conversations with U.S. Government Leaders – Jan. 11, 10:20 AM, LVCC North Hall, N262 Senate Perspectives on Emerging Tech Policy – Jan. 12, 11 AM, LVCC West Hall W232



Research Summit – Learn about consumer and enterprise trends across verticals.



CES 2024 Trends to Watch, presented by CTA – Jan. 8, 10 AM, LVCC, West Level 2, W232



Cracking the Smart Car: What Truly Defines Them ? – Jan. 8, 3 PM, LVCC, West Level 2, W232 Technology and AI Building a Sustainable, Secure, Superior Future , presented by HS4A – Jan. 8, 4 PM, LVCC, West Level 2, W232

Experience CES on the Show Floor

Explore interactive exhibits, compelling programming, and visions from first-time exhibitors including: EssilorLuxottica, Fandom, Kroger Precision Marketing, Kubota, Madhive, Midea, Nexstar Media Group, Noom, Paramount, Purdue, Pyxis, Recaro, ResMed, Supernal and the U.S. Navy.



CTA celebrates 100 years of history and igniting innovation. The CTA Center includes a 3D activation as we reflect on where we've been, how we got here and most importantly what's to come. LVCC, Grand Lobby.

The Official CES Store returns to CES for 2024, offering high-quality, branded goods to CES 2024 attendees. LVCC (Grand Lobby, West Hall, Central Plaza) and Venetian.

Dassault Systemes virtual twin of the human heart can help doctors understand heart diseases, give simulations on complicated heart procedures. LVCC, North Hall, #8705.

Exeger will showcase Powerfoyle, a unique solar cell that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. Venetian, Hall A-D, #53713.

Garmin will highlight health and fitness accessibility features, plus Autoland, the world's first certified system of its kind to land aircraft. LVCC, West Hall, #3519.

Goodyear will bring its iconic Goodyear Blimp, showcasing its innovation in sustainability and mobility. LVCC, West Hall, #4917.

Honda will introduce the Motocompacto, a compact, folding, and portable electric mobility device that takes up almost 20% less space than a carry-on suitcase. LVCC, North Hall, #10015.

Indy Autonomous Challenge , the global innovator in autonomous racing, returns to push the boundaries of autonomous racing and showcasing the future of autonomous mobility. LVCC, West Hall, #5901 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Innovation Awards : This year's hottest products are recognized through the CES Innovation Awards program, an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. View the Showcase at the Venetian, Level 2, #56332.

Kangsters Wheely-X will show their stationary fitness trainer for wheelchair users. Venetian, Eureka Park, #62919.

Netflix will offer a 3 Body Problem experience for the sci-fi drama series from Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo. LVCC, Central Hall, #17048.

SK will host an interactive amusement park booth design (SK Wonderland) that will feature a clean energy train, magic carpet ride and dancing EV. LVCC, Central Hall, #18730.

Startups – Uncover more than 1200 of the world's most promising tech pioneers and startups in Eureka Park and compelling programming on the Startup Stage . See country pavilions from France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Ukraine and more. Venetian Expo, Hall G.



CTA Foundation Pitch Contest: Health Tech – see eight incredible startups from around the world compete for the grand prize in this year's health tech themed startup. Jan. 10, 2 PM, Venetian, Eureka Park, Startup Stage.



Eureka Park Accessibility Contest Winners – visit the five incredible innovations to improve the lives of people with disabilities or older adults that won this year's CTA Foundation Accessibility contest. Concha Labs (60448), OneCourt (60450), DreamFace (60452), Glidance (60454) and VisionAid (60259).

Shark Tank Open Call. Jan. 12, 9 AM, Venetian, Level 1, Room 101.

Supernal is unveiling its first eVTOL at CES 2024. LVCC, Diamond Lot, #DL-110.

TSA PreCheck ® Enrollment Event. LVCC, North Hall, #9671.

Valeo x BMW will present a solution for teleoperation from a cockpit with high reliability. Visitors will drive a BMW Series iX located on the BMW booth while remaining at the Valeo booth. LVCC, Silver 3.

Vizio will bring their VIZIO bus to CES. LVCC, Central Plaza, #CP-42. Walmart will showcase an immersive 10,000 square foot exhibit highlighting the next generation of retail. LVCC, Central Plaza, #CP-12.

