PEAK CONSTRUCTION CELEBRATES KRISTA DILLON's ACHIEVEMENT OF NARI CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FISHKILL, NY, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peak Construction, a renowned leader in home remodeling within the Hudson Valley, NY area, proudly announces that Krista Dillon has earned the esteemed Certified Kitchen and Bath Remodeler (CKBR) credential from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).Krista Dillon, known for her exceptional skill and dedication to her craft, has successfully met the rigorous requirements necessary to be recognized as a NARI Certified Kitchen and Bath Remodeler. This distinction is a testament to her in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in the remodeling industry, particularly in the specialized fields of kitchen and bath renovation. As a CKBR, Krista brings unparalleled design, materials selection, construction, and project management expertise to each client's unique needs.This certification marks a significant professional milestone for Krista Dillon, reflecting her commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct and professional practice set forth by NARI. By achieving this certification, Krista joins an elite group of professionals recognized as the best in the industry, demonstrating a level of expertise that clients can trust for their kitchen and bath remodeling projects.Krista shares her excitement about this achievement, "Attaining the CKBR certification is not just a personal accomplishment but also a pledge to my clients that their vision will be crafted with the highest degree of quality and professionalism."About Peak Construction: Peak Construction, an award-winning general contractor, has served the Hudson Valley, NY, community since 1994, providing top-quality home remodeling services, luxury home builders, and commercial projects that transform living spaces into dream homes. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Peak Construction is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project, from initial design to final touches. Peak Construction's commitment to customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship has established it as a trusted name in the home remodeling industry. Find out more and visit .About NARI: The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, or NARI, provides residential remodelers with tools that enable them to perform at a higher level. NARI members adhere to core values and the Code of Ethics, which is a key differentiator between NARI member companies and non-members. NARI members' annual sales nearly three times the industry average because of the knowledge, network, and support that they receive. In addition, NARI connects homeowners with its professional members, so consumers have a positive remodeling experience with a professional, qualified remodeler. To find out more visit .

Fawn Bolton

Peak Construction

+1 845-764-8336

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram