Intellitec College Acquires IBMC College

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DVMD LLC, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is delighted to unveil the acquisition of IBMC College , the latest addition to its portfolio. With campuses in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado, IBMC College now joins IntelliTec Colleges' existing four campus locations in Colorado and New Mexico.IBMC College's acquisition by DVMD LLC will bring critical trades programs to Northern Colorado. Designed to train students with practical skills in a hands-on environment, the DVMD LLC schools specialize in teaching students the knowledge and skills necessary for employment in several career fields, including Healthcare, Information Technology, and Skilled Trades. DVMD LLC oversees IntelliTec College campuses in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado, along with Albuquerque, New Mexico. Additionally, it manages Asher College campuses in Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas.IBMC College will be a branch campus of IntelliTec in Colorado Springs. Similar to DVMD LLC's other schools, IBMC College offers training for careers in growing fields. Current IBMC College program offerings include Cosmetology & Barbering, Therapeutic Massage, Paralegal, Clinical Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, and Pharmacy Technician training.There will be no interruption to current IBMC College students' education or training programs. Wayne Zellner, Vice President of Operations assures students,“The most important thing students need to know about this is there will be no change in what our students enrolled for, and the only impact they should feel will be continued improvements across all campuses moving forward.”IntelliTec students will benefit from this change too, as it brings an expansion of services and program offerings. David Vice, Chief Executive Officer of DVMD LLC, emphasizes this change will mean increased benefits to both the students and community. Vice said,“This will mean expanded programs, blended learning environments, the latest tools and technology, and strong financial resources to ensure our students achieve the outcomes they expect.”Located in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado, IBMC College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IBMC College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado.For more information about IBMC College, visit their website at or call 1-800-495-2669. For more information about IntelliTec College, visit .

