A Year In Review - Abey Blockchain And Interworld Developments In 2023

In 2023, the Abey blockchain made significant strides in the areas of interoperability, scalability, and security, and with the anticipated launch of the InterWorld metaverse, it is positioned as a frontrunner in the blockchain and digital domains. We would like to highlight the latest mainnet developments, key advantages of the Abey blockchain, the emergence of InterWorld, and strategic initiatives that are shaping the future of these technologies.



Mainnet Developments



The Abey blockchain successfully deployed light client node. This advancement is a significant milestone in the blockchain's development. After deployment, the operating speed of the blockchain and the efficiency of data processing have been greatly enhanced. It also achieved a notable breakthrough in ETH network compatibility, finalizing the development that enables the direct use of ETH services and scripts on the Abey blockchain.



The Abey Blockchain: An Overview of Advantages



The Abey blockchain stands out for its high scalability, processing thousands of transactions per second efficiently, a critical factor in its growing popularity for Metaverse, GameFi, and DeFi applications. Its interoperability feature seamlessly facilitates cross-chain interactions, while advanced cryptographic techniques ensure enhanced security. The Abey blockchain's energy efficiency is noteworthy, utilizing the eco-friendly Delegated Proof-of-Stake algorithm. It also supports flexible smart contracts and features a democratic model for decentralized governance, while incorporating privacy-preserving technologies to maintain user privacy.



Furthermore, the merging of Abey blockchain with Ethereum's Shanghai Update provides enhanced capabilities with liquid staking development and reduced gas costs.



Current State and Growth



Abey blockchain's current state is characterized by a threefold growth in on-chain transactions, reflecting a robust and scalable system amidst positive market sentiment. This growth is underscored by the popularity of key applications such as XRACER, the Fantase NFT platform, and the InterWorld Metaverse.



InterWorld: A 3D Metaverse Initiative



The InterWorld metaverse is designed with the ambitious goal of achieving worldwide adoption, focusing on user-friendly interfaces, device accessibility, and robust security measures. Its key features include cultural localization, blockchain capabilities, and engaging content. The publication of InterWorld's litepaper offers detailed insights into its vision and capabilities.



InterWorld Metaverse Features



The InterWorld metaverse is set to offer holistic virtual office spaces equipped for global collaboration. It aims to provide immersive user experiences, including virtual shopping, e-Sports, entertainment, education, and wellness platforms, and is committed to promoting a sustainable professional future. The platform's eco-friendly initiative reflects this commitment.



Future Developments



Future developments include the upcoming introduction of InterWorld Racer 3D, which promises to add a new dimension of racing in the metaverse. A grand opening ceremony is planned for early 2024, featuring international celebrities.



The Abey blockchain with its comprehensive features, consistent growth, and the innovative development of the InterWorld metaverse, is making a significant impact on the blockchain and digital landscape. These developments not only highlight the Abey blockchain's technological strengths but also demonstrates its dedication to delivering a versatile, secure, and user-focused digital experience.



For more information, please visit abey.

Jason Hsu

Abey Foundation

