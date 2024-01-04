Join Swimright Academy's Open House For Essential Water Skills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Lives: SwimRight Academy's Open House Week, Feb 5-11, 2024. Discover the importance of water safety with personalized assessments for all ages.

- Lenny KrayzelburgLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SwimRight Academy, a renowned institution committed to water safety and early swim education , is delighted to announce its upcoming Open House Week from February 5 to February 11, 2024. The event is designed to evaluate individuals' water competency and foster a culture of safety from an early age.SwimRight Academy's primary mission is to empower children by imparting crucial water safety skills from the beginning. Early exposure to swimming and water safety education is pivotal in preventing accidents and ensuring a lifetime of aquatic enjoyment.Throughout the Open House Week, participants of all ages will have the unique opportunity to be assessed by our experienced instructors. Complimentary water competency tests will enable individuals and their children to showcase their skills and understanding of basic water safety practices. Personalized recommendations for improvement based on these evaluations will be provided by our instructors.Recent statistics highlight drowning as a leading cause of accidental deaths, particularly among young children. Participation in our Open House Week will offer valuable insights into water competency levels and guidance to enhance skills and knowledge within a safe and supportive environment.Founder Lenny Krayzelburg emphasizes, "We are excited to welcome the community to our Open House Week. Water safety and early swim education are paramount, and we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children and adults alike. Our goal is to ensure everyone feels confident and safe in and around water, enjoying all its benefits."About SwimRight Academy:With over a decade of experience, SwimRight Academy is a trusted name in the swimming education industry. Our highly skilled instructors are dedicated to providing comprehensive swimming programs focusing on water safety, stroke development, and aquatic confidence. From infants to adults, we offer classes for all ages and skill levels, providing a supportive and nurturing environment at our state-of-the-art facilities.For more information about the Open House Week and our programs, please contact:

Lenny Krayzelburg

SwimRight Academy

+1 818-287-8797

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other