Ceribell To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc.®, the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG system, announced today that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Event: 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. PST
About Ceribell
The Ceribell ClarityProTM AI algorithm is revolutionizing seizure management in acute care with the first and only FDA-indicated software for the diagnosis of electrographic status epilepticus with U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP). Ceribell's mission is to make EEG diagnostics widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective, to improve the detection and treatment of neurological conditions. The Ceribell system provides rapid access to accurate diagnostic information and continuous monitoring at the bedside 24/7, enabling precise patient care and hospital-wide efficiencies. The Ceribell system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States. For more information visit .
Investor Contacts:
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.
MENAFN04012024003732001241ID1107686459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.