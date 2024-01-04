AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES DATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB ) (the "Company")

announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 26, 2024 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789.

The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until February 2, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 3003910.

The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at href="" rel="nofollow" amerisban .



Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.70 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at .

