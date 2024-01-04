Aflac Incorporated To Webcast Fourth Quarter Earnings And 2024 Outlook Call On February 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) announced today that it will host a conference call addressing earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, as well as its outlook for 2024, on Thursday, February 1, 2024 , at 8:00 a.m. (ET) .

Aflac Incorporated will webcast the audio of its conference call. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén will discuss the company's quarterly results and outlook for 2024. To listen to the conference call webcast, please register at href="" rel="nofollow" afla five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" afla

starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

The company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 after the market closes on January 31, 2024 . At that time, the quarterly earnings release, the quarterly financial supplement,

the 2024 outlook materials and a financial update video from Brodén will be available

on the company's Investor Relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" afla .

