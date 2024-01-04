Illumina To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On Thursday, February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:

ILMN ) announced today that it will issue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 following the close of market on Thursday, February 8, 2024.



On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer, and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at href="" rel="nofollow" illumin . Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 877.400.0505 or +1.323.701.0225 outside North America, both with Conference ID 1615812. To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's

website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

