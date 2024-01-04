Tanger Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT ), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations,

announced today that its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024 after the market close.

The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702. A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, tanger.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from February 16, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on March 1, 2024 by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code # 13743616. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through March 1, 2024.

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT ) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at .

