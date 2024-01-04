Brookfield Renewable Announces Updated Green Financing Framework

The updated framework sets parameters in accordance with the latest Green Bond Principles (2021) and Green Loan Principles (2023), provides for enhanced allocation and impact reporting, as well as provides for independent third-party assurance on use of proceeds. S&P Global has provided a Second Party Opinion (SPO) report which confirmed alignment with the Principles.

The Green Financing Framework and SPO are available on Brookfield Renewable's website.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and decarbonization solutions. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,800 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 143,400 megawatts of renewable power assets, 14 million metric tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons of recycled material and 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.