Joseph Guiliano Appointed Chief IP Officer Of Adeia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) today announced that Joseph Guiliano was appointed as Adeia's chief intellectual property (IP) officer, after serving as outside legal counsel for Adeia's IP portfolio since 1995.

“With his nearly 30 years of experience with Adeia's IP portfolio, Joe's deep understanding of Adeia's technologies will continue to be instrumental to the management and execution of our long-term portfolio strategy and revenue growth plans,” commented Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.

Prior to his appointment as Adeia's chief IP officer, Guiliano served as the lead outside IP counsel for the media business of Adeia and its predecessor companies since 1995. Most recently, Guiliano was a cofounder and managing partner of Haley Guiliano LLP, an international IP law firm with clients that include both start-up companies as well as established innovators across domestic and international markets. Prior to founding Haley Guiliano, he was the chair of the IP Rights Management practice at Ropes & Gray LLP.

Over the course of his three-decade career, Guiliano has handled a wide range of IP legal matters, including patent prosecution, IP transactions, and patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation litigation. He has helped clients navigate intricate issues in a variety of technical disciplines, such as medical devices, cellular telephony, semiconductor processing, and linear and streaming media services.

“I am excited to join Adeia's management team,” said Guiliano.“I have had a front-row seat on how innovations in Adeia's IP portfolios are contributing to the improvements across the entire entertainment technology and semiconductor ecosystem. As Adeia continues to innovate and expand the markets it serves, I look forward to building on our current position and further establishing Adeia as one of the preeminent standalone IP licensing companies in the world.”

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit .

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

...

Media Relations

Stephanie Stocker

Conveyor Marketing

...



