Kirby Mcinerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (“Fidelis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FIHL ). The investigation concerns whether Fidelis and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On June 29, 2023, Fidelis commenced its initial public offering, selling 15 million shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share. On November 20, 2023, Fidelis announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Among other items, Fidelis disclosed GAAP earnings per share of $0.74, missing consensus estimates by $0.13, and total revenues of $537.5 million, missing consensus estimates by $49.81 million. On this news, the price of Fidelis shares declined by $1.38 per share, or approximately 9.59%, from $14.39 per share to close at $13.01 on November 21, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fidelis securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out this contact form , to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: .

