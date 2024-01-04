Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Date Of Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at rver/mmc/p/on4ziexw at 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at ce/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company's website at erospace under“Investor Conference Calls” on the“Shareholders” page.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as“drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrutTM and AlphaStrutTM product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

