Rejuvenation Technologies And Kudo Biotechnology Agree To Develop One Of Rejuvenations's RNA Drug Candidates

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kudo Biotechnology and Rejuvenation Technologies have entered into an agreement to develop one of Rejuvenations' RNA drug candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will manufacture RNA.

John Ramunas, Co-Founder and CEO of Rejuvenation Technologies stated,“We are thrilled to enter this collaboration with Kudo Biotechnology to develop next generation RNA therapeutics employing advanced processes and cutting-edge science.”

Molly S. McGlaughlin, CEO of Kudo Bio added,“We are excited to work with Rejuvenation Technologies, to develop innovative process science and conduct advanced manufacturing of RNA.”

About Rejuvenation Technologies:

Rejuvenation Technologies is a biotechnology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company specializes in developing nucleoside-modified mRNA candidates to reverse mechanisms of aging. Rejuvenation Technologies aims to develop therapies to prevent or delay age-related diseases through periodic rejuvenation.

About Kudo Biotechnology:

Kudo Biotechnology is a leading global mRNA CDMO, providing world-class, full suite of services mRNA manufacturing solutions, all under one roof. Kudo has a Process Science Center of Excellence in Needham, MA, and a state-of-the-art clinical GMP manufacturing facility, MSAT, and Quality Control laboratories in Shanghai, with additional presence in Singapore. Our GMP manufacturing facility spans over 57,000 sqf and is designed in accordance with cGMP and global regulatory guidelines. Kudo offers services in pDNA, mRNA, LNP and aseptic Fill-Finish.

