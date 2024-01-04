Winter Park Firm Takes Top Honors In Orlando Magazine's Home Design Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skolfield Family of Companies Sweeps Orlando Magazine's Home Design Awards, Taking Top Spots in Three Categories

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Skolfield Family of Companies, a leading home remodeling, repair, and electrical services provider in Central Florida, proudly announces that Orlando Magazine has recognized them as the "best of" in their respective categories in the Home Design Edition for January 2024. The reader-voted awards highlight the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

In the highly competitive home design industry, the Skolfield Family of Companies has stood out for its exceptional work and dedication to its clients. The Remodel division was awarded 3rd place, the Electrical Services division received 2nd place, and the Repairs division took home 1st place. These awards are a testament to the company's expertise and high-quality services.

"We are honored to receive these awards from Orlando Magazine. It is a true testament to our team's hard work and dedication at the Skolfield Family of Companies," said John Skolfield, CEO. Co-Founder and Partner Anthony Rizzo added, "We strive to provide our clients with the best possible experience, and these awards reflect that commitment. Knowing this is reader-voted makes this award all that more special."

The Skolfield Family of Companies has served the Orlando community for over 40 years and has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and customer service. Their website, skohomes , provides more information about their services and showcases their portfolio of past projects. The company is dedicated to continuously improving and providing its clients with the best home design solutions.

For more information about the Skolfield Family of Companies and their award-winning services, please visit skohomes. The company looks forward to continuing to serve the Orlando community and exceeding its customer's expectations.

