Tecogen To Present At Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, MA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Virtual Conference on January 17th at 10:45 AM Eastern. Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation at this link or register for the conference here at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference Registration



One-on-One Meetings

Tecogen will also be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days of January 17th and 18th. To register and schedule a time with management, please follow this link: Sidoti Micro Cap Conference Registration

About Sidoti & Company

For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company ( ) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under“Risk Factors,” factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen's InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 6 million hours. For more information, please visit or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

