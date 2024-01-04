Symmetry Lending Announces New HELOC Rates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Lending, LLC has announced new rates for their Standalone HELOC products. Symmetry's Standalone HELOC offers a second mortgage solution to borrowers more than 120 days after closing on their first mortgage.

Additionally, Symmetry has reduced the draw period from 10 years to 5 years on all of their HELOCs.

This comes on top of announcements Symmetry Lending released in Q4 of 2023 regarding enhanced broker fees on their Standalone HELOC and the launch of their 1st Lien HELOC .

Symmetry's President & Chief Financial Officer, Ken Zongor, says, "Symmetry's been working hard to adapt our programs to meet the current needs of our mortgage broker clients and their customers. I believe these rate changes and other program updates will help our clients to grow their business, increase their income, and remain more competitive in the market."

Contact Symmetry Lending to discuss their HELOC solutions or to learn more about any of these updates: symmetrylending/contact .

About Symmetry Lending

Symmetry Lending, LLC provides home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) to mortgage brokers, wholesalers, and retailers across the United States. Symmetry has assisted in the origination of nearly 50,000 HELOCs, with total funded dollars of over $7.2 billion since the company's inception in 2018. Symmetry serves as the master servicer of most loans originated and has around $4.0 billion in its existing servicing book.

Symmetry's dedicated focus on HELOCs combines with a leadership team of seasoned industry experts, strong relationships with financial investors, and a commitment to service, speed, and simplicity – presenting a foundation of long-term success for our business and our clients.

They are headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Nevada.

For additional information, visit symmetrylending .

Press Contact: Emily Miller, Marketing Strategist: [email protected]

