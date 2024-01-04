ICIC Celebrates 25 Years Of Inner City 100 Awards, Honoring Fastest-Growing Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1999, the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating annually the 100 fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities across the U.S. through the Inner City 100 (IC100) awards. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the IC100, highlighting the remarkable achievements of businesses that serve as catalysts for job growth and contribute to the prosperity of their communities.The 2023 winners were evaluated and ranked based on overall revenue growth during the four-year period from 2018 to 2022. The IC100 winners were announced on December 12 during the culminating ceremony of ICIC's Annual Conference, for which Santander US was a presenting sponsor. Additional conference sponsors included Chevron, FedEx, Edward Jones, Bank of America, Regions Bank, Bain Capital, Boston Consulting Group, Appleton Partners, Arctaris Impact Investors, and Salesforce.The 2023 IC100 winners showcase impressive diversity, with 57% BIPOC-led and 50% woman-led businesses. Notably, 4% of the awardees identify as LGBTQ+-owned, and 3% are veteran-owned. These businesses collectively achieved a remarkable average revenue growth of 454% from 2018-2022, generating 2,781 jobs in the process. The list features 31 first-time and 25 Hall of Fame winners who have earned the award five or more times, representing 23 industries from 54 cities and 26 states.Special Awards Recognize Outstanding Community Impact and EntrepreneurshipICIC presented three special awards, acknowledging exceptional community impact, entrepreneurship, and growth.The Chevron Dorothy A. Terrell Community Impact Award, named after ICIC's first President and CEO, was awarded by Dave Feldman, Supplier Diversity Manager at Chevron, to O2EPCM, Inc. dba O2 Engineering, Projects, and Construction Management (O2EPCM). The firm specializes in providing comprehensive solutions in program management, project management, construction management, project controls, QA/QC management, claims management, BIM, inspection, staffing/staff augmentation, and planning/design/engineering support. Beyond the company's impactful scholarships and internship initiatives, O2EPCM extends its influence by aiding in the development of small businesses and actively participating in speaking engagements during various events, including the Annual Supplier Diversity virtual event.Omoné O. Livingston, Founder, President, & CEO commented,“I am thankful and grateful to receive the Chevron Dorothy A. Terrell Community Impact Award and want to thank everyone, including ICIC, Chevron, my O2EPM family, my friends, my family, our partners, and our clients for their continuous support in everything that we do. Thank you for this honor.”The FedEx Champion of Global Entrepreneurship Award was presented by Esperanza Lopez-Virtue, FedEx Vice President of Human Resources, Latin American and Caribbean Division to Cube Care, a manufacturer and supplier of healthcare interior products. Cube Care, led by CEO Susana Robledo, has shown a dedication to empowering diverse entrepreneurs and creating employment opportunities, aligning with FedEx's mission to help support small businesses globally.Susana Robledo, CEO of Cube Care, shared: "We are honored to receive the FedEx Champion of Global Entrepreneurship Award. At Cube Care, we believe in making a difference globally and locally. Our collaborations with FedEx and dedication to community impact align with our core values. Thank you for this recognition."Ron Homer, Chairman of ICIC's Board of Directors, presented the Business Growth Award to Printfresh, a woman-owned company that achieved remarkable growth of more than 5,280% since 2018, making it the number one ranked company on the 2023 Inner City 100 list. This is the second time in a row that the company has received this recognition. Printfresh specializes in creating collections of sleepwear and lifestyle items inspired by nature and home décor.Amy Voloshin, founder of Printfresh, noted”It's an honor to be included in such an amazing group of businesses. ICIC has created such an impactful way to be recognized for creating a business in the inner city.”Ron Homer reflected: "The Business Growth Award is a testament to the incredible journey of Printfresh and its founders. As we celebrate 25 years of the Inner City 100, we honor businesses like Printfresh that exemplify how small businesses can be engines of community impact and contribute to a healthy, inclusive economy."About the IC100 AwardsTo be eligible for the IC100, companies had to be independently operated, privately held, for-profit businesses with revenues of at least $50,000 in 2018 and $500,000 in 2022, and headquartered in an under-resourced community. ICIC defines under-resourced communities as large low-income, high-poverty areas located in the urban and suburban parts of all but the smallest metropolitan areas.To nominate a business for the 2024 IC100 award, please click here .About ICICInitiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is the widely-recognized authority on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities. Founded by renowned Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization, today ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in underserved communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.About ChevronChevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron believes affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. The company aims to grow its traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of its operations, and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets, and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at .About FedEx Corp.FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex/about.

