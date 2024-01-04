New Fabrication Materials Offer Sustainability Without Compromise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to fabricators seeking sustainable materials with properties that match traditional, less environmentally-friendly options, the materials industry is rising to the occasion, innovating and supplying materials that meet these evolving demands. Recycled materials have typically lost some of their desirable physical properties. However, for plastic fabricators looking to reduce their environmental footprint without reducing the physical integrity of their projects, Interstate Advanced Materials now offers the RenovoTM line: materials that are sustainable without compromise.Renovo-MPCTM is a sustainable polycarbonate sheet created from reclaimed post-consumer material. Matching the durability of standard polycarbonate, it's up to 200 times more impact-resistant than glass while maintaining the same optical clarity and light transmission. It's also eligible for LEED Materials & Resources credits for certain applications. Ideal for uses like durable windows, skylights, machinery safety shields, and architectural glazing, Renovo-MPCTM effectively substitutes for general-purpose polycarbonate.Renovo-HIPSTM is an impact-resistant polystyrene sheet made with 25% recycled content . Relatively cost-effective compared to similar materials, Renovo-HIPSTM features comparable properties to non-recycled polystyrene, including its impact resistance and ease at which it is fabricated or machined. It has excellent thermoforming properties and can be shaped into custom shapes via hot bending. Renovo-HIPSTM has excellent ink adhesion and can be painted and printed on, allowing it to replace non-recycled polystyrene in displays, signage, and graphic applications.Both Renovo-MPCTM and Renovo-HIPSTM may be recycled after use.The RenovoTM line of sustainable materials is available exclusively from Interstate Advanced Materials. Plastic fabricators aiming to reduce their environmental footprint as well as their costs can save 30%+ on the RenovoTM line and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the RenovoTM line of sustainable materials or to find materials suitable for your fabrication project, talk to a material expert at (800) 742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.

